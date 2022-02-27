American International Group Inc. Sells 903 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,574.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cintas by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $377.32 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $321.39 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.44 and a 200 day moving average of $409.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

