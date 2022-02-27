American International Group Inc. Sells 903 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cintas by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $377.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.33. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $321.39 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

