American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

AWR opened at $83.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,017,000 after buying an additional 340,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American States Water by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

