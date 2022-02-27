American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $3.90. American Well shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 54,221 shares traded.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.
In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.58.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
