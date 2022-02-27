American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $3.90. American Well shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 54,221 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Get American Well alerts:

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of American Well by 3.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.58.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.