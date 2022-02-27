Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.55.

COLD stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. 3,539,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,751. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.28. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,187.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,778,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,611,000 after buying an additional 1,566,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after buying an additional 328,355 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 205,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 59,604 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

