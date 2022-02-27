Analysts Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.20 Million

Analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will announce $185.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.78 million to $186.63 million. ATN International reported sales of $124.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $742.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.51 million to $747.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $719.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATNI. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

ATNI traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. 28,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.94 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

