Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Renasant posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $52,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556,323 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after buying an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,593,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Renasant has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Renasant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.