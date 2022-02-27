Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.04. Travelzoo posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $312,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,031 shares of company stock valued at $729,104. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $6,496,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

TZOO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,953. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $113.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

About Travelzoo (Get Rating)

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.