Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,514,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,288,000 after acquiring an additional 733,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.