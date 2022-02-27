Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $39,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. 779,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,530. Insmed has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Insmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.