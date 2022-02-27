Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will report $35.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.88 million to $36.04 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $154.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.19 million to $160.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $182.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 28.40%.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 94,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $209.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.52. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

