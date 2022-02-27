Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) will post $25.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.45 million to $29.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $23.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $101.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.03 million to $105.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $258.82 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $545.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,642. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after buying an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after buying an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 657,701 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after buying an additional 642,435 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

