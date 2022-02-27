Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $736.40 Million

Brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will announce $736.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $763.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $698.20 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $650.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Truist Financial cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $9,885,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.89 and its 200 day moving average is $211.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

