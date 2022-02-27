Analysts Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). Smith Micro Software posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 206,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,850. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 459,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 442,279 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 35.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215,865 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 213,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

