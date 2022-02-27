Analysts Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after buying an additional 267,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $85.75. 9,128,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,835. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $61.25 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

