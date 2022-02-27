Analysts Set Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Target Price at $20.00

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOMR. Oppenheimer cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of AOMR stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. 59,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 275,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 210,084 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 443,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 137,087 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

