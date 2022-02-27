Analysts Set Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Target Price at $20.00

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AOMR. Oppenheimer cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of AOMR stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. 59,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29.
About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
