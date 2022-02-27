Analysts Set Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Target Price at €179.38

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €174.29 ($198.05).

AFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC set a €146.00 ($165.91) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

ETR:AFX traded up €3.85 ($4.38) on Friday, hitting €133.80 ($152.05). The stock had a trading volume of 141,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €153.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €170.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €120.00 ($136.36) and a 52-week high of €202.00 ($229.55). The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

