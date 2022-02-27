Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target at $92.89

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $88.57 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

