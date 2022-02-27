Analysts Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) PT at $56.71

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

G traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. 1,422,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,065. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.