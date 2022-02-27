Analysts Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT at $64.44

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

NHYDY stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.