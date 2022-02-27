Analysts Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $128.85

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

