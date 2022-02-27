Analysts Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Price Target at $34.83

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,707,728 shares of company stock valued at $38,523,713 over the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,543,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,135. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

