Analysts Set TUI AG (LON:TUI) Target Price at GBX 214.17

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 214.17 ($2.91).

Several research firms recently commented on TUI. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.45) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.72) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.11) price objective on TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of LON:TUI traded up GBX 14.90 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 252.40 ($3.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,697,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189.85 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.69 ($6.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.84. The company has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.