Analyzing CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (CYBN) and Its Peers

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS: CYBN – Get Rating) is one of 676 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) N/A -71.99% -67.25% CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 32.81% -23.11% 2.41%

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -2.93 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors $1.19 billion $42.47 million 5.55

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE). CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) 0 1 4 0 2.80 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 180 702 992 20 2.45

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) presently has a consensus target price of $8.56, indicating a potential upside of 843.01%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 68.45%. Given CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) competitors beat CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cybin, Inc. is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company was founded by Paul Glavine, Eric So, and John Kanakis on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.