Analyzing DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) & Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DarioHealth and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00

DarioHealth presently has a consensus target price of $23.13, indicating a potential upside of 208.74%. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.63%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.58 million 16.38 -$29.44 million ($4.15) -1.80 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$7.23 million N/A N/A

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -391.42% -71.45% -63.60% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats DarioHealth on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DarioHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

