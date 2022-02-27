Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 687,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Anaplan by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 380,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Anaplan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.