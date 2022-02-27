APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. Barclays increased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 4.45.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in APA by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in APA by 259.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in APA by 15.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

