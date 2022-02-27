AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATR opened at $120.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.68. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,706,000 after purchasing an additional 81,472 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after buying an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 103.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

