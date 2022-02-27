Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.40. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

