Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $38.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Aramark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.