Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

