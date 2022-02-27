Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,523 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $29,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

