Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

AMBP stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

