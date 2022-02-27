Argus (ARGUS) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Argus has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Argus coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Argus has a total market cap of $895.92 and $10.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,954.07 or 0.99856471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00073917 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002176 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014825 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00293785 BTC.

About Argus

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

Argus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

