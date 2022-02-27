Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will report sales of $211.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.50 million and the lowest is $211.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year sales of $770.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $771.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arhaus.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million.
In related news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter acquired 30,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Reed acquired 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,988,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,092,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,677,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $404,445,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arhaus stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 385,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,589. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55.
About Arhaus (Get Rating)
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.