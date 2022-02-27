Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARKAY. Barclays raised their price target on Arkema from €124.00 ($140.91) to €129.00 ($146.59) in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arkema from €136.00 ($154.55) to €142.00 ($161.36) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.61. 3,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arkema has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $152.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

