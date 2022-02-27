ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target Cut to €379.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €438.00 ($497.73) to €379.00 ($430.68) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ASM International from €350.00 ($397.73) to €300.00 ($340.91) in a report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue raised ASM International to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $339.50.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $310.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.47. ASM International has a twelve month low of $240.60 and a twelve month high of $497.06.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

