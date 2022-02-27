Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASBFY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 2,700 ($36.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ASBFY stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4151 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.