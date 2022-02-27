Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.80 million.

Separately, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty stock traded up $7.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. 1,071,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,302,000 after purchasing an additional 993,042 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

