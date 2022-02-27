Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) PT Raised to €6.80

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.60 ($7.50) to €6.80 ($7.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AIOSF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

AIOSF opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

