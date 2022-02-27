Atria Investments LLC Acquires 7,847 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $73.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89.

