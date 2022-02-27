Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Yum China by 80.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

