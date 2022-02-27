Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

