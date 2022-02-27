Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.8% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 66,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 23.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 72,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

NYSE PAGS opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

