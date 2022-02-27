Audacy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Audacy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Audacy stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Audacy has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $415.92 million, a P/E ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Audacy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Audacy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Audacy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

