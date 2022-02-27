Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $19.01

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $19.90. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences Inc will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $51,617,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

