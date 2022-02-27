Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.27 and its 200-day moving average is $281.03. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $199.63 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Autodesk by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

