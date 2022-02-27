Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $49.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. 304,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $767.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.76. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

