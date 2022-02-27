Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.11. 2,631,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,286. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $311.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.87.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

