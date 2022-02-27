Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 834,230 Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 834,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth $37,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 778,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth $16,473,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

In related news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

